Popular comedian, Seyi Law has noted that he will never forgive Noble Igwe over what he did.

He stated in a recent podcast that Noble Igwe made a post during the election and had inputted his wife’s name and someone had referred to his wife as an outcast.

He stated that because of that he won’t be forgiving him, and he should avoid him so he doesn’t beat him up.

He said:

“If there is somebody in my industry that I will never forgive, Noble Igwe. I will never forgive him. I am mentioning it publicly, I will never forgive him till he apologizes to my wife.

During the election, he made a post and put my wife’s name, and someone under the comment called my wife an outcast.

So if Noble Igwe dey heat or watch this program, the day our path crosses, if Noble mistakenly touches my body, I will beat him to the extent that the world will ask what he did wrong”.

