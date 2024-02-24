BBNaija singer Josephina Otabor, often known as Phyna, reveals how financially supportive she is in a relationship while noting that she has never dated a rich guy.

During an interview with Naija 102.7 FM, the 26-year-old reality TV star stated that she is not influenced by material prosperity.

Phyna asserted that she had never been in a relationship with a rich guy other than herself, even before gaining fame.

The winner of Big Brother Naija 2022 show disclosed that she outrightly turned down a male fan’s proposition of N5 million to spend the night with him, as she does not engage in “runs.”

“These were my reasons for turning down the rowdy fan’s N5m offer for sxx: Number one, I don’t do runs. I can’t date someone just because he bought me a car. I prefer to date genuinely. We will be friends.

“As a matter of fact, I have never dated a man who is richer than me. Even before I won the Big Brother Naija show, I didn’t date any rich guy. I have always been hard working even while in school. In my previous relationships, I have always been the one supporting financially. No man has really lavished money on me in a relationship.”

Watch the video below …