Popular rapper Blaqbonez invites a female fan on stage for a passionate dance during his show, reactions are stirred.
This happens after Omah Lay and a female fan who attended his concert with her boyfriend engaged in a contentious stage dance.
The “Back In Uni” crooner was seen bringing an overly enthusiastic female fan up on stage for a passionate dance in the viral video.
Blaqbonez and the woman performed a dance in front of the audience that was reminiscent of Omah Lay.
In reaction,
@kennyninobrown said: “Imagine this Emeka too. See as him dey knack the babe something from back”
@JeffObidatti1 remarked: “But this is wrong na”
@jabarzee commented: “Dem dey misbehave”
@Larryikoko said: “This one now na new trend everybody won do am Nigeria artist with copy copy”
@HenryJohnon remarked: “Make them no worry na only guys them go dey see for them shows”
@MaryNdakotsu stated: “Those girls dancing sexually with them are the ones I blame”
Watch the video below:
Why Nigerian musicians dey collect people babes?
Last week na Omah Lay this week na Blaqbonez 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/upLYitdmtr
— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 25, 2024
