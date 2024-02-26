Popular rapper Blaqbonez invites a female fan on stage for a passionate dance during his show, reactions are stirred.

This happens after Omah Lay and a female fan who attended his concert with her boyfriend engaged in a contentious stage dance.

The “Back In Uni” crooner was seen bringing an overly enthusiastic female fan up on stage for a passionate dance in the viral video.

Blaqbonez and the woman performed a dance in front of the audience that was reminiscent of Omah Lay.

In reaction,

@kennyninobrown said: “Imagine this Emeka too. See as him dey knack the babe something from back”

@JeffObidatti1 remarked: “But this is wrong na”

@jabarzee commented: “Dem dey misbehave”

@Larryikoko said: “This one now na new trend everybody won do am Nigeria artist with copy copy”

@HenryJohnon remarked: “Make them no worry na only guys them go dey see for them shows”

@MaryNdakotsu stated: “Those girls dancing sexually with them are the ones I blame”

Watch the video below: