Controversial media critic, Daniel Regha has explained the differences between himself and popular activist VeryDarkMan.

During an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds talk show, Daniel Regha categorically clarified why he’s different from VeryDarkMan.

While speaking, the Twitter critic stated that his opinions are not tainted because he doesn’t require cheques to make comments.

He said he doesn’t think VeryDarkMan stand for anything in particular, noting activist once said there are some celebrities he can’t call out.

Daniel Regha added that the major difference between both of them is that VeryDarkMan does it has his full-time job.

See netizens reactions below:

The Emperor said: “I don’t know if VeryDarkMan kind of stands for anything in particular.” Stray Bullet don go hit Very Dark Man…. 😂😂😂”

Nofeesarh noted: “You can never be like vdm. He’s better than you”

CHILD OF GRACE stated: “They’re very different people. Daniel no dey bend”

Tabitha wrote: “Regha is fearless”

Watch him speak below: