Controversial Nollywood actor cum pastor Yul Edochie has recently taken to his social media to dish out advise to netizens as well as his fans and followers on the importance of removing hate and wickedness from their hearts.

Yul Edochie expressed that as they remove hate, bitterness and wickedness from their hearts, they should also learn to replace it with love, and by so doing, their week shall be blessed.

The clergyman further stated that everything they touch in the week as they remove such negativities from their lives will prosper.

In his words:

“as you remove hate, bitterness, wickedness from your heart and replace it with love, your weak shall be blessed. Everything you touch this week shall prosper, and uncountable blessings shall follow you. In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen.”