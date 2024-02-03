Afrobeats sensation, LAX, has revealed the humanitarian side of superstar colleague, Wizkid, detailing how he used to spend on him from his own pocket at the time he was signed to his record label.

LAX during a podcast interview stated his relationship with Wizkid was more of a partnership than a record label boss and employee.

The ‘Rasaki’ crooner claimed he was taken aback at his kindness because he understood that in the music industry the money was supposed to come from the record label directly.

However, Wizkid would take it upon himself to do things for him like shooting the videos to his songs, promotions all from his own personal money without thinking twice.

Wizkid has always been publicised to be istingy person but many Netizens were left impressed by this interview and showered praises on the singer.

Watch the video below: