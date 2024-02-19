British superstar singer, Jorja Smith has described her experience working with Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy.

According to Jorja Smith, Burna Boy is such an wonderful artist and being in the studio with him was a amazing experience.

Jorja stressed on how unique the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker’s creative process is, saying that it was sick that Burna Boy does not write his songs but instead freestyles them.

She claims that Burna Boy only does in-studio freestyles till they make sense.

In her words:

“Working with Burna Boy is sick. He was just freestyling whatever was coming to him over and over again until it made sense”

It would be recalled that Jorja Smith and Burna Boy previously collaborated on the popular songs “Be Honest” and “Gum Body” from Burna Boy’s 2019 album “African Giant.”