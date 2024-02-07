Nollywood actress and the winner of the dating reality TV show, Ultimate Love, Rosemary Afuwape, aka Rosie has celebrated her senior colleague, Omotola Jalade on the birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the thespian showered Omo Sexy with compliments, praising her inner and outer attributes.

Rosie Afuwape, while sharing a birthday photo of Omotola Jalade, described her as a “woman of substance, wisdom, intelligence, grace and beauty,”.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to the Queen, the Diva of

Nollywood @realomosexy a woman of substance, wisdom, intelligence, grace and

beauty. HAPPY BIRTHDAY”

See her post below:



Happy birthday to Omo Sexy. Birthday blessings.

