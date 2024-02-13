BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones wrote a super sweet message on social media to celebrate her daughter Lila’s 5th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur described her daughter as her “Boss Baby.”

According to her, Lila is “like a million kids wrapped into one.”

The proud mother also revealed that Lila is kind and caring, and that she has a gentle way of talking that makes people love her.

On her birthday, Ka3na Jones said that she’s really proud of how smart and grown-up her daughter is.

However, she also admitted that she’s a little worried because Lila is growing up so fast.

In her words;

“Dear @lila_bossbaby ,

Happy Birthday, my Boss Baby! 🩷

You are like a million kids wrapped into one. You are smart, caring, and have a soft-spoken nature that captures everyone’s hearts. 🫠🤫 I used to wish for you to grow up quickly, but now I worry about how mature and intelligent you have become. I am incredibly proud of you, and I am always ready to show you off to the world.

I pray that I will be right by your side throughout your journey in life. Watching you grow up is the most amazing feeling, one that only moms can truly understand. (You’ll understand when you become a mom yourself one day, haha!)

On this special day, I also pray that God blesses every woman who is seeking to conceive. May your birthday be a point of contact for their prayers to be answered. Amen!

Happy Birthday, my darling. I love you more than words can express.

With all my love,

Mum👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏻”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I would never have imagined getting this thick” — Bambam speaks on motherhood journey