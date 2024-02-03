Yesterday, Liberian-born Ghanaian actor, Eddie Watson celebrated a unique and bittersweet occasion: the birthday of his daughter, Emirror, and his late mother, Mama Leo.

In a heartfelt message posted on February 2nd, the actor expressed love and admiration, calling her beautiful, kind, and amazing, just like her grandmother.

Eddie Watson believes that his daughter was not just born on his late mother’s birthday but also carries on his mother’s legacy.

He prayed for God’s blessings and a fulfilling life.

To his mother, the movie star expressed gratitude for her influence on his life and assured her she lives on in his heart.

He wished for her continued peaceful rest and reiterated his eternal love.

“FEBRUARY 2nd

Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter, @emirrorwatson , and my departed mother, Mama Leo.

Emi❤️, you came on your grandma’s born day and you’re kind, loving and just as amazing as she was. I pray that the light of Jehovah God never depart from you. Your days will be full and beautiful in Jesus Name.

Mama, thank you for the man that I am. You live in my heart. Continue to rest in peace. Love you eternal! ❤️” He wrote.

