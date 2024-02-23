Popular Nigerian Dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan calls out her colleague, Odumodublvck for claiming that nobody paved the way for him.

It would be recalled that social media has gone haywire after the veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem claimed to have paved way for top Nigerian singers, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy.

Some Nigerian artists have found this to be ridiculous and some, including Odumodublvck had claimed that nobody paved the way for anyone.

Cynthia Morgan has come out to slam Odumodublvck for being hypocritical.

According to the ‘German Juice’ crooner, he had claimed that someone had been an inspiration to him.

But he wouldn’t admit that the person paved the way for him.

She said:

“This odumodu black na real odumodu, you claim someone inspired you but you wouldn’ t agree he paved the way for you . What is going on in this country”

See the post below: