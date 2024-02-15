Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called out gospel singer, Moses Bliss over latest photos with his fiancé, Marie Wiseborn.

Recall that Marie recently shared photos of the moment her man paid her a surprise visit during her graduation from law school in the UK.

The photos show Bliss and Wiseborn hugging and holding hands.

While many people gushed over Moses Bliss for being an intentional partner, some people, including Ossai Ovie Success stated that the photos are inappropriate for a Christian couple who are not married.

He told the singer to ask God for forgiveness and not to touch his fiancee again until they are married.

In his words;

“Dear Moses Bliss , this is against Christianity.

As a christian, you are not supposed to be in this kind of position with a woman that is not your wife yet .

You just committed fornic*tion by using your body to touch her body .

You should know better being a Gospel singer.

Don’t tell me this is happening because you guys are engaged .

Being engaged doesn’t makes you guys husband and wife .

It’s a s*n to touch a woman before marriage, like holding hands and hugging.

In the Holy bible , 1 Corinthians 7:1 It is writing “that It is good for a man not to touch a woman”

So this you have done , you need to ask God for forgiveness and don’t repeat this before paying her bride price .

Ossai Ovie Success”

.



