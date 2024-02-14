Xxssive, the boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Nkechi blessing has surprised her on her birthday today, February 14.

Recall that the movie star was born on the Valentine’s day.

To mark her special day, the boyfriend of Nkechi Blessing surprised her with a birthday dinner.

Sharing video from the dinner date, he mentioned how Urhobo men traditionally don’t make a big deal of gifts, but still wanted to do something special.

The content creator then revealed that he hired a surprise planner and brought a friend from the US to celebrate.

He thanked various people involved in the surprise and teased about the expensive suit he wore.

“Like I said last year I didn’t get you any gift 🎁 cus we urhobo men don’t see it as a big deal 😅 and to be honest @nkechiblessingsunday you deserve all the love ❤️

So I hit up @royalhugssurprises with very short notice and told her I need a private dinner and she still delivered her pulling unit 🤗

Then my guy @g.aboki1 wan b cut my neck with the price before but regardless she deserves it all 🤗❤️

Had to bring @_mrstats all the way from the states 🇺🇸 I love you baba mi ❤️😩

Thank you so much @okopi_peterson for blessing us with your voice yesterday it means a lot 🥹

I will talk about this suit later I dey come 👀 suit of over half a million 👀 guess the designer 😅” he wrote.

Nkechi also shared video from the date as she reveals that she was surprised by her boyfriend’s fancy suit for the birthday dinner.

She jokingly says she’s surprised by the effort, as Urobo men are usually less expressive.

The actress expressed her love and appreciation for him.

“This man wear suit for the first time Cus of birthday surprise 🤣🤣🤣 The suit shock me pass the surprise I swear 🤣🤣🤣 A whole lover girl like me dem do strong thing🤣 URHOBO man doing the most 🤣🤣 Migwo Sir🙌🏻 I go love oooo🤣🤣🤣🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️” she wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “We win together; we lose together” – Osimhen, Ekong, other Super Eagles’ stars rally together to support Alex Iwobi against dragging