Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has penned a sweet note to her senior colleague, Nkem Owoh on his birthday today, February 7.

Taking to Instagram, the movie star described the celebrant as her daddy and mentor.

The Newlywed acknowledged and admired his ability to bring joy to others through his acting career.

Ekene Umenwa expressed her own happiness at being able to do the same, suggesting she has drawn inspiration from Nkem Owoh and is now following in his footsteps to make others laugh.

In her words;

” A letter to my mentor @osuofia_nkemowoh daddy I watched you like I watched the back of my palms, you inspired me soooooooooooo much to becoming the woman I am today happy birthday daddy 🙏❤️

I love you plenty and yes today I am happy that God found me worthy to make his children laugh like you did and is still doing to his children in the world ❤️💯

Happy birthday sir @osuofia_nkemowoh AKA OSUOFIA”

