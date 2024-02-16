Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has replied a curious fan who questioned her on why other celebrities didn’t post about her birthday.

Recall that the beautiful thespian celebrated her 35th birthday on Valentine’s day, February 14th.

During the celebration, s fan noticed that celebrities didn’t post about her birthday on social media and asked Nkechi Blessing about it.

The fan asked; “Nkechi, your fellow celebrities no dey post you on your birthday?”

Nkechi replied sharply, saying it’s not mandatory and calls the fan a “jobless witch.”

“Go drag them for their house na as na by force to post person….jobless witch.” she replied.

