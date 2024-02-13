BBNaija All-stars housemate, Soma Apex has penned a sweet note to his girlfriend, Angel Smith on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the reality star described his woman as a “prized piece”, a “warrior princess” and a “beautiful work of art,”

The actor declared that he’s “proud of her,” emphasizing his strong feelings and appreciation.

While wishing her a happy birthday, Soma said a powerful prayer fir Angel Smith.

He wrote;

“24 years of being on earth, 24 years of learning, 24 years of experiencing life, 24 years of being a warrior princess, 24 years of molding you into the beautiful work of art that you are now, you’re indeed a prized piece and I’m proud of you and proud of how you’ve played the cards dealt you, you’re an inspiration to so many and I pray that 24 is your best year yet, you’re blessed beyond any c*rse, you’re favoured everyday, grace is upon your life forever, happy birthday my baby I love youuuu 🫶🏾❤️ @theangeljbsmith”

See below;

