In a surprise civil wedding ceremony today, Big Brother Naija star, Queen Atang said “I Do” to her husband, King David.

Photos and videos from the ceremony has emerged online online, offering a glimpse into the special day.

The released photos and videos shows Queen and her partner exchanging vows and sharing a passionate kiss.

The joy and love on their faces are undeniable. Family members were also present, adding to the heartwarming atmosphere of the ceremony.

This surprise civil wedding comes few hours weeks after Queen Atang and her husband set social media ablaze with their stunning pre-wedding photos. It also comes days after their marriage introduction.

