Nigerian cinema is in mourning today following the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, popularly know as Aguyi.

According to reports, the 61-year-old died today, March 24th, 2024, from complications related to kidney issues, diabetes, and a previous stroke.

Muonagor’s health struggles were well-documented.

In 2023, he suffered a stroke that left his left leg partially paralyzed. He was undergoing treatment with dialysis and physiotherapy to manage the paralysis.

The news of his death comes shortly after a social media plea from Amaechi Muonagor himself, requesting financial aid to cover a kidney transplant.

It also comes weeks after the demise of his fellow veteran, Mr Ibu.

The prolific actor in the Nigerian film industry, appeared in countless movies. He rose to fame for his comedic portrayal of the father figure in the highly popular movie “Aki and Paw Paw.”

Amaechi Muonagor is survived by his wife, Hope Chikodi Muonagor, and their children. His passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues within the Nollywood community.

