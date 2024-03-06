Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel publicly declared his love for his wife, MJ, after a female fan questioned their marriage on social media.

The incident unfolded after Kizz Daniel posted a romantic video with MJ, prompting mixed reactions from fans.

While some expressed joy, others, particularly female fans, expressed disappointment.

Kizz Daniel used the opportunity to clarify his marital status, confirming he has been married to MJ since 2020. “We’ve been married since 2020, you guys,” he wrote, correcting his previous statement of a seven-year dating relationship.

He also revealed his wife’s mixed heritage, stating, “She’s a daughter of Warri and Igbo parents.”

One fan, known as “Dean of girls,” made negative comments, claiming the marriage wouldn’t last and saying, “If I’m not the one, that marriage wont last.”

Kizz Daniel responded playfully, stating his marriage would “last longer than an original charger,”

“Gizz ‘E go last pass original charger my darling.’” he replied.

Another female fan, “Big Temmy,” expressed romantic interest, asking Kizz Daniel to leave his wife.

Kizz Daniel responded, listing hypothetical challenges, including waking up at 4:30 am to make breakfast.

“Can you tolerate my bad habits? Can you wake up at 4:30am to make breakfast?terrible, terrible habits.” He asked.

See below;

ALSO READ: Why are you people not talking about my hair worth N1.8m – Laide Bakare asks critics of her outfits at book launch event