A video captured the moment Chioma Rowland- Adeleke, the wife of Nigerian singer, Davido rocked her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke’s diamond pendant.

It could be recalled that Ifeanyi died on Monday, October 31, 2022. The little boy drowned a few days after his 3rd birthday.

In a viral video, OBO and Chef Chi were spotted enjoying a night out in Florida ahead of his concert.

Chioma Adeleke sported a touching tribute to their late son, Ifeanyi, in the form of a diamond pendant. The pendant, designed by Davido, serves as a constant reminder of their beloved child.

Since Ifeanyi’s passing in October 2022, Chioma has chosen a more private life.

Fans showered her with praise for her strength and beauty during this difficult time.

One Shantel Baby wrote, “Chioma is so pretty and peaceful

One Queen Darlyn wrote, “She has the aura, happy for her

One Dllz Joce Oohaa wrote, “Chef Chi is a very strong woman. God he with her and her family

One Ridam Jazz wrote, “Men like it went u don’t give Dem headache. Happy for her.

One V Toria wrote, “Chioma is so beautiful. I hope he adores her and never hurt her again

One Nwanyi Ebinladin wrote, “Very soft woman, very rare breed”.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Many people don’t understand how much you mean to me, and I like it that way” Yul Edochie celebrates Judy Austin on International women’s day