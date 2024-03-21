Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has shared his excitement as he welcomes a baby girl, Chidera Comfort Thando Ike, on his birthday.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, the actor expressed his joy at this “double blessing.”

He acknowledged the recent loss of his mother, Comfort Okwuchi Ike, but also found solace in the birth of his daughter, who shares his mother’s middle name.

Emeka Ike expressed his gratitude to his wife for giving birth to his beautiful baby girl, and to God for the comfort this new life brings during a difficult time.

He wrote;

“IT A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS

Happy BIRTHDAY to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike

The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike

My family and l are COMFORTED and can’t ask for any better, these solemn times

Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, with this wonderful gift

I THANK YOU GOD!!!”.

Swipe to see photos of the newborn below;

ALSO READ: RMD advised me to go back to school when I was working as bartender – Comedian, AY Makun recounts