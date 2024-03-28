A video captured the emotional moment Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu reunited with his daughter, Kosi Pearl Browny.

Recall that the movie star and his wife struggled with infertility for 10 years before welcoming their daughter in 2020. However, due to reasons that haven’t been made public, Browny was unable to travel to Canada to be with his family.

Thankfully, that wait is finally over! After four long years, Browny has been reunited with his wife and daughter

In the video shared via Kosi’s Instagram page, the movie star was so emotional as he hugs and kisses his bundle of joy.

His daughter was also excited to finally meet her dad.

Sharing the video, the daughter expressed excitement about being able to hold Browny Igboegwu and Kiss him too.

She also expressed her love for her parents.

“Finally I can hold my daddy and kiss him, no more over the phone. I love my daddy and mummy pls wish us well” the post caption reads.

See below;

