Nollywood actor Nosa Rex, known by fans as Babarex, recently shared his heartfelt approach to his wife Deborah’s pregnancies.

In a recent interview, thr movie star revealed that he prioritize his wife’s well-being during this special time, ensuring she experiences minimal stress and maximum comfort.

This attentiveness stems from a personal experience that deeply affected Rex. He tragically lost his mother shortly after childbirth.

This loss instilled a strong understanding in him of the emotional and physical challenges that pregnancy can bring.

Rex says his care goes beyond simply avoiding housework. He creates a comfortable and relaxing environment for his wife.

Describing his wife ‘s pregnancies, Nosa Rex said, “It was an amazing time. I was so happy. My mom passed away just two days after giving birth, so I’m very sensitive when it comes to pregnancy. When my wife told me she was expecting our first child, I was overjoyed. I didn’t allow her to do any chores. I was very protective and just wanted to spoil her.”

“My wife would always say she got the best treatment from me whenever she was pregnant,” Rex shared. “I wouldn’t mind lying down and letting her walk all over me if that’s what made her feel good. My only concern was her well-being. If she showed any discomfort, I was there immediately to take care of her. Pregnant women are very delicate, you see. So when she told me she was pregnant again, it was another moment of great happiness for me.”

Nosa Rex also shared how he met his wife in 2013 through a mutual friend.

According to him, he was immediately attracted to her and later discovered she was a big fan of his acting career.

Deborah’s unwavering belief in him, especially during his early days in the industry, is something Rex deeply values.

“Our love story is quite interesting,” Rex said. “We met through a friend. The first time I saw her, I noticed how beautiful she was. Then we met again. Back then, Blackberry Messenger was popular, so I got her pin and we started chatting. That’s how it all began. We met in 2013 and started talking. What really drew me to her was her belief in my dreams. When we met, I wasn’t making much money as an actor. But she believed that things would get better someday and that I had something special.”

He continued, “She believed in me. She was my biggest supporter. She would always tell me how much she enjoyed my movies. She even created my Instagram page for me! She always gives me advice on what pictures to post, what to wear, and events to attend. Her positive energy was everything. We started dating in 2013 and got married in 2015.”

