Nigerian disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy recently explained that 2023 was a difficult year for her because she struggled to say no to some opportunities and her ex-fiancee, Ryan Taylor when he proposed to her.

Her comments come after her high-profile engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor in November 2022. The couple’s relationship ended abruptly in July 2023.

In a video address, the singer revealed that in 2023, she she had a difficult year due to her inability to say no to both professional and personal commitments.

Though she didn’t explicitly mention her engagement to Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy did reference a past fiancé she “should have said no to.”

She said;

“One of the things I’ve learned is saying no. I had one of the worst years of my life last year because I couldn’t say no. I didn’t say no to opportunities that I should have said no to. I didn’t say no to a fiancé I should’ve said no to. I didn’t say no to taking things on.”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Do you expect her to be happy when she sees a video of her father and his new love dancing Isimili-jiofor” Content writer defends Danielle Edochie