Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy and her former fiancé, boxer Ryan Taylor, are embroiled in a social media spat.

The drama unfolded on Cuppy’s Instagram page on Wednesday, where she posted a photo with a seemingly pointed caption directed at her exes.

In her caption, DJ Cuppy claimed she never bumps into her exes because they can’t afford the same lifestyle she enjoys.

The implication is that she financed dates and trips during her past relationships.

“I never run into my ex’s. They can’t afford to be where I be without me.” She wrote.

Ryan Taylor saw the post and replied DJ Cuppy via comment section;“ Neither can you.”

Recall that the couple were engaged just two days after meeting in December 2022. They broke up in July 2023 and stopped following each other on social media.

See their exchange below;



