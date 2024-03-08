Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty has gotten engaged to the love of her life.

The exciting news was shared by the thespian on her Instagram page.

Omoborty shared a video which captured the heartwarming moment she got engaged.

In the video, the single mother of two could be seen eating in what looks like a restaurant, when she saw “Marry me” written on the plate.

Her boyfriend went down on his knees and proposed to her. Guess what? She said YES.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Omoborty described the overwhelming joy and emotion that filled her during the proposal.

“From the unexpected trembling in my hands to the overwhelming rush of emotions, I couldn’t hold back the tears of joy as he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever.

In that surreal moment, surrounded by love and filled with happiness, I said yes to the man of my dreams.

Here’s to the beautiful journey ahead as we embark on our forever together Ade mi” she wrote.

Watch below;

