Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is opening up about her decision to marry in her 40s.

Recall that the thespian tied the knot with her husband, Fidelis Anosike in a lavish ceremony in 2022, after years of friendship.

In a recent interview, Rita Dominic addressed the societal pressure she faced to marry.

She emphasized prioritizing her own happiness and finding the right partner over conforming to expectations.

“There was pressure for me before I got married,” Dominic said. “But I always said I would marry the man of my dreams, not the man society dreams for me.”

She elaborated on meeting “a number of good people” but ultimately waiting for someone she was truly compatible with.

According to her, she does not believe in forcing things.

Rita Dominic described her marriage to Anosike as “nice and interesting,” built on a strong foundation of friendship.

She said;

“Marriage is nice and interesting. We were friends for a long time and then we found love, and then we dated and we got married. I wanted to be sure that I was marrying for the right reasons and not for societal pressure. There was pressure for me before I got married, it was for years. I just turned a deaf ear. I always said I would marry the man of my dreams and not the man the society dreams for me because if anything happens to me tomorrow, I would be the one to pack up the pieces and not the society. So I would do it when I wanted to do it and it would be the right time and I believed I did it at the right time and with the right person. I met a number of good people but it just didn’t happen or work out. I don’t believe in forcing things, if it’s not working, it isn’t working. If you aren’t compatibles, there is no point forcing things and then tomorrow you are out of it”.

Watch Below;

ALSO READ:“Don’t let them kill you, then ask God for forgiveness” – Outrage as Naira Marley releases new song, acknowledges Mohbad