Multiple award winning actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has expressed his deep sadness and shock at the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Sisi Quadri on the set of Anikulapo.

Sharing the photo, Kunle Afolayan emphasized his deep sorrow over the death of Sisi Quadri.

The actor revealed that he doesn’t know what to say or how to cope with his colleague’s death.

Kunle concluded his message by offering a traditional farewell, wishing Sisi peace in the afterlife.

He wrote;

“Sad! Sad! Sad! I’m not sure of what to say or how to deal with this!There is a saying that “T’ibi t’ire la da Ile aye”This is just so shocking🤦🏾‍♂️May your soul rest in peace Quadri”

