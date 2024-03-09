Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve surprised fans today with an Instagram post, announcing her civil wedding.

This comes just days after her lavish white wedding on February 2nd, which was a star-studded affair with a military theme.

READ: “You are my blessing from God, my “Goodluck charm” and my best friend” Husband of Chisom Steve celebrates her on her birthday (Video)

Details surrounding the Civil Wedding are scarce, but Chisom Steve shared photos from the ceremony.

The caption simply read “It’s legal,”

See the photos below;

Congratulations to the beautiful couple and happy married life to them.

ALSO READ:Queen Atang has no idea that her Fiancee has a girlfriend in Uk, even his mum doesn’t like her, its pretense- Kemi Olunloyo make shocking allegation