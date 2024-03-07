Popular Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel, known for his privacy, surprised fans by admitting he’s been married for four years.

The singer has always been tight-lipped about his personal life, but recently interacted with a curious fan on social media platform X.

When the fan inquired about his marital status, Kizz Daniel revealed he’s been married since 2020.

Another fan joked about teaching him Igbo, a Nigerian language.

Kizz Daniel then revealed his wife is actually part Igbo and part Warri (another Nigerian culture). This little detail gives fans a tiny peek into Kizz Daniel’s life outside of music.

See his posts below;

