Popular Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel, known for his privacy, surprised fans by admitting he’s been married for four years.
The singer has always been tight-lipped about his personal life, but recently interacted with a curious fan on social media platform X.
When the fan inquired about his marital status, Kizz Daniel revealed he’s been married since 2020.
Another fan joked about teaching him Igbo, a Nigerian language.
Kizz Daniel then revealed his wife is actually part Igbo and part Warri (another Nigerian culture). This little detail gives fans a tiny peek into Kizz Daniel’s life outside of music.
