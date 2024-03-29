Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of BBNaija All-stars show, has fired back at those broke-shaming her.

During a recent interaction with followers on Snapchat, the reality star addressed comments suggesting she might be struggling financially because her social media presence lacks displays of extravagant spending.

The 23-year-old reality TV star challenged this perception, emphasizing that financial security doesn’t require constant public displays of wealth.

In a surprising statement, Ilebaye claimed she hasn’t touched the N120 million grand prize from the BBNaija show and it remains in her possession.

Ilebaye urged her fans to stop making assumptions about her finances and expressed appreciation to the Big Brother Naija organizers for giving her financial security.

In her words;

“Lmaoo! When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle girl! lol, brokenness isn’t my portion and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money. Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have. If I dey post, una for die of hate. I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP. I never even touch that 120M yet. Lmao you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich,”

