Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha marked her birthday today, Tuesday, March 12th, with a social media post overflowing with gratitude.

Her message centered on her faith, thanking God for his constant love, mercy, and grace.

The thespian acknowledged that God’s love forgives her mistakes and that he remains a guiding presence in her life.

Chioma Akpotha concluded the post by celebrating her birthday and expressing thankfulness for another year.

She wrote;

” Lord Your goodness, Your mercy

Your blood that covers me..

And your love

Never runs, never runs out !

No matter what I did

Your love will cover it

It looks beyond my mistakes

Your grace and your Mercy

It never runs out..

Jesus you keep looking out for me 🙏🏾

.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎈🥳💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

Grateful for another year. I owe it all to you My Saviour and My King 👑

Thank you for the covenant of Life ! 🙏🏾”⁰l

See below;

