A Nigerian man has caused stir after saying that Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn’s marriage will not last due to its foundation not being love.

The man, in a now-viral video, alleges the couple’s union is based on materialistic gain rather than genuine love.

He claims Marie married Moses for his success as a singer and because he is rich, while Moses married Marie for her status as a barrister and because she dresses decently.

The video also highlights that Marie, being a lawyer, opted for a court wedding, implying a potential financial safeguard in case of divorce.

The man concluded by saying that Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s marriage won’t last because of these reasons.

The video has resonated with some fans, sparking discussions online.

Some express concern, believing a marriage based on external factors might not be sustainable.

However, many people fiercely defended the couple. They point out the negativity of judging a marriage from the outside.

Watch the video below;

