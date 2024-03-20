A Nigerian man has lamented after gospel Minister, Theophilus Sunday, got engaged to a woman from Jamaica weeks after his colleague, Moses Bliss got married to a Ghanaian woman.

Recall that the music star recently announced his engagement to his fiancée, Ashlee White, from Jamaica.

The news, shared on Instagram with the caption “As the Lord Pleases,” has been met with excitement from fans.

Congratulations poured in, with many creating the hashtag #sailingtosunday to celebrate the couple.

While some expressed curiosity about the couple’s love story, the overall sentiment is positive.

One comment, however, playfully observed a trend of Nigerian gospel singers especially Moses and Theophilus Sunday got married to women from other countries.

The man identified as @Chinonxo on Twitter wondered why they are running away from Nigerian women.

“Moses bliss fiancee is ghanian

Theophilus Sunday wife is Jamaica

Tim Godfrey wife is an American citizen

Why are gospel musicians running away from Nigeria women” he wrote.

See below;

