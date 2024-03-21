A prominent Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has sparked discussion with his recent comments regarding the deaths of Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu and Actress Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

In a sermon, Apostle Suleman suggested that the unexpected nature of these deaths could be due to “ancestral curses.”

He elaborated on specific details he found concerning.

In the case of Mr Ibu, Apostle Suleman pointed out that both his grandfather and father reportedly died from poisoning, with Mr Ibu himself experiencing a similar health scare in the past.

Similarly, he mentioned that Herbert Wigwe’s elder brother and sister died tragically in accidents, with Mr Wigwe himself passing away unexpectedly.

Apostle Suleman revealed that Mr Ibu and Herbert Wigwe’s was as a result of foundational curses.

He expressed his belief in “foundational curses” that can affect individuals regardless of their religious background, unless specifically broken through spiritual means.

Apostle Suleman’s views have divided public opinion.

Some people believe in the concept of curses, while others view it as an attempt to find meaning in coincidental events.

Watch below;

“Mr. Ibu's dea*th and Herbert Wigwe’s dea*th were as a result of foundational curse.” — Apostle Johnson Suleman exposed the cause of Mr. Ibu and Herbert Wigwe's death. Family patterns. pic.twitter.com/kKqUPagRVy — X-Daily (@X_Dailly) March 20, 2024

ALSO READ:“A wonderful soul, loving, happy, handsome and Gentle” Ebelle Okaro pens sweet note to Ken Erics on his birthday