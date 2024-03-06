Isreal DMW, personal assistant to musician Davido, opened up about the difficulties he experienced during his short-lived marriage to his wife, Sheila Courage.

He revealed this in a recent interview with Media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Isreal DMW revealed that despite being a virgin, his wife complained that she was not satisfied sexually by him.

According to him, he was shocked as he was not expecting it from her since she has no sexual experience.

Isreal also mentioned seeking support from various individuals, including family, friends, and religious figures, to address their marital issues.

He claimed that he went through a lot in his failed marriage.

