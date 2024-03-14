Nollywood actor, Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi have welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby girl.

The couple announced the joyful arrival of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post.

Etim Effiong and his wife described their third child as their “song,” “love-gift,” and “evidence” of their bond.

They revealed that she is a blessing from God and a precious addition to their growing family, thanking God for his kindness.

“She’s here ☺️ Our song! Our love-gift! Our evidence!! Another arrow in our quiver to the glory of GOD!! Thank You LORD for your kindness towards us ❤️” the couple wrote.

