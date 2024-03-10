Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has announced that his wife, Mrs. Anidugbe, has landed her first endorsement deal and also received a brand new car.

The music star shared the good news via Instagram, posting video of her brand new car.

Kizz Daniel announced that his wife scored her very first endorsement deal with a car company called Mikano Motors.

The exact details of the endorsement haven’t been revealed, but the singer expressed his pride in his wife.

He also thanked the people who helped his wife with her career, asking them to keep taking good care of her.

In his words:

“Congrats Wifey @mrsanidugbe 🍾 on bagging your first endorsement deal @mikanomotors ,7 days on scene 🎬 🙄😁 proud of you 👍🏾 cc @uthy_omg @sucrehouseofent Take care of her ❤️”

