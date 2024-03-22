Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the General overseer leader of Christ Embassy, is at the center of a social media firestorm following claims that his ministry raised over 50 people from the dead in the past year.

During a recent Healing Steam Festival, Pastor Oyakhilome made the controversial statement.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome asserted that his ministry has raised more than 50 people from the dead in the past year.

He emphasized people of various ages and nationalities experienced this phenomenon, even in hospitals, leaving medical staff bewildered.

He said;

“In the last one year, we have had more than 50 people raised from the dead. How do you explain such things? Both old and young, in various countries. How do you explain? What will you use to explain them? Including the ones that happened in the hospitals to the amazement of doctors and nurses. How do you explain? Maybe we bribed them in heaven or hell to come back. You know sometimes they say we bribe people, maybe we bribe the dead to come back to live. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?”.

“In the last one year, we have had more than 50 people raised from the dead. How do you explain such things? Both old and young, in various countries. How do you explain? What will you use to explain them? Including the ones that happened in the hospitals to the amazement of doctors and nurses. How do you explain? Maybe we bribed them in heaven or hell to come back. You know sometimes they say we bribe people, maybe we bribe the dead to come back to live. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?”.

As expected, his statement has stirred the internet with many calling for him to raise the late Mohbad who died last year, and veteran actor, Mr Ibu who died last month.

One I Am Avincii wrote, “Show workings with Mr Ibu and Mohbad.No be all this Cho cho cho

This statement has generated a mixed response.

Some social media users pointed to the recent deaths of celebrities like Mr Ibu and Mohbad, suggesting Pastor Oyakhilome attempt to resurrect them as a sign of good faith.

Others expressed skepticism, believing the pastor may have misinterpreted situations of unconsciousness.

One Bezo Yello Salon wrote, “Them they were unconscious, no dead person can raise again. Stop the deceit at this time and age

One Taiwo Junzi wrote, “And Freeze was begging you people to raise Mohbad the other day but you went into your koro and turned deaf ears

One It’s Kunle Real wrote, “Raise Mohbad and Mr Ibu. No be cho cho cho, show workings

One Tolzy Paul wrote, “If you don’t want to believe nobody cares. If Jesus Chris was in this generation. You people will still doubt his miracles”.

Watch below;

https://x.com/fattylincorn_01/status/1770745750537806267?s=20

ALSO READ:”Moses bliss married a Ghanaian and Theophilus Sunday wife is Jamaica, why are they running away from Nigeria women” – Man laments