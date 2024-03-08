Obong, the brother of BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang has thrown a shade at her baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

This comes after the skit maker unveiled himself as Queen’s baby daddy, few hours after she announced her engagement on February 29.

The proud brother took to Instagram to share a photo of Queen Atang and her fiancee, King David, accompanied by an interesting caption.

Obong described King David as “the real man”, declaring that any other man is a robot in his eyes.

The comedian also included a cheeky jab seemingly aimed at Queen Atang’s baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

“God time is the Best no matter how it

takes it will surely come to pass just BELIEVE. Queen Mercy Atang enjoy your marriage sis ! Thank you my in-law, King David you be the real man.

Any other guy na robot for my eye. U no pay u want claim se Dey play.” He wrote.

