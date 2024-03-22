Nigerian content creator, Deacon Famous expressed his gratitude to popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss.

He did this in a heartfelt social media message.

Deacon Famous highlighted that Moses Bliss has consistently supported his dreams.

According to him, this support has been especially helpful for his project called “Son of Elizabeth.”

He also emphasizes their close relationship with the singer.

“My brother of all time @mosesbliss thank you for always supporting my dreams. Your support towards “SON OF ELIZABETH” is huge. I love you my blood❤️ abeg make una help me thank this Man.” He wrote.

