Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji has expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, Mo Bimpe, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt message, the movie star credited his wife with playing a significant role in his personal development.

He acknowledged his own confidence and ambition but emphasized how his wife has positively influenced him.

According to him, her support has helped him refine his self-image and strengthen his resolve.

He highlighted her importance as a supportive critic, a confidante, and a source of joy in his life.

Lateef Adedimeji concluded his message with birthday wishes for his wife.

He wrote;

“Rahmah

Not many individuals are as fortunate as I am to have found someone like you in this chaotic world. Thanks to you, I am the person I am today.

I am confident, and goal-driven, I have so much confidence in myself but you have forced me to examine myself closely and develop an affection for the image of myself that I see in the mirror. I am goal-driven, but you gave me more purpose and determination to reach those goals; you are my God-sent. I am a lucky child and God brought me YOU RAHMAH ADEBIMPE another lucky charm. Which of the blessings of Allah will I deny?

Thank you for making life so easy, my number one critic, my check and Balance, my joy, and my all. Happy birthday my love, long life and prosperity in good health. I love you so much, too much baby

Thank you for helping me grow, thank you for making me believe in the beautiful things of life, and thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday my love. Here’s to many more years of happiness together. To forever with you my Queen”.

See below;

