Nigerian singer, Davido has celebrated his father, Adedeji Adeleke on his birthday today, March 6.

The music star took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the billionaire businessman.

Sharing the birthday photo, Davido wrote a heartfelt message expressing his love and appreciation for his father.

OBO expressed his thankfulness for having his father in his life.

While acknowledging the wider world’s admiration for his father, the singer expressed his love for the celebrant.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday Daddy!! The world loves you! Thank God for you! BIGGEST B!!!! I love you so much !!!”

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans and followers joining Davido in sending birthday wishes to his father.

See below;

