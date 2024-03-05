Nigerian singer, Di’ja has celebrated her husband, Rotimi’s birthday with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, the proud wife shared a video which showcases a collection of photos capturing glimpses of their life together.

These candid moments include the couple laughing, enjoying each other’s company, and one of thr photos captures the couple with their children.

Sharing the video to mark her man’s birthday, Di’ja described her husband as her “number one”, stating that “the world wouldn’t be the same without him.”

She also expressed her love for him and wished him many more years of happiness together.

In her words;

“Happiest birthday to my #1. The world wouldn’t be the same without you Olo 1, 💕💕💕📿🫣🥰😍. Here’s to many more adventures, laughter and love together. A little prayer goes a long way.”

See below;

