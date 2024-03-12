Nigerian businesswoman, May Edochie’s lawyer has shared an update on her court case against her husband, Yul Edochie and his news wife, Judy Austin.

The Legal practitioner shared this on his popular Facebook business page, DPA Family Law Clinic.

The lawyer revealed that Judy Austin and May Edochie denied being married.

According to him, they claimed they were just acting skits and entertaining people like Sabinus.

The couple also stated that everything post they have been making are skits.

The lawyer concluded by urging people to refrain from calling Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, husband and wife.

He wrote;

“STOP CALLING YUL AND JUDY HUSBAND AND WIFE: THEY ARE ONLY SKITMAKERS (OF BABIES).

If you want to know how Yul Edochie and Judy Austin plan to defend themselves in court, you have to look closely at the response they filed in court. Their strategy is clear and straightforward. They plan to tell the court that everything they do on social media, all those videos, and all those posts are just SKITS. They want to compare themselves with Oga Sabinus and call everything skits.

Now, look at the exact words of Yul:

“That since the news of the birth of Star in June 2021, Gistlover as anegative blog that thrive in fake and manipulated information for financial gains has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring the (me and Judy) and generating social media traffic for financial benefits therefrom.”

Did you see where he called it skits between him and Judy? But they are forgetting that their skits have produced two children and are about to get the third one. Their skits produced Star and his sister. Real skitmakers like Oga Sabinus don’t produce babies from their skits. But if it was all skits, why hire Sarah Martins to falsely accuse May? Is that part of the skits, too? Sarah doesn’t think so. She already told the world it was a cold-blooded and vicious attack against an innocent woman in order to steal her husband.

Now, carefully read the main allegation and how Yul and Judy responded to the allegation. They denied themselves as husband and wife. They called it all skits. And they blamed it on Gistlover, the evil genius. OK, read:

———–

MAY: Petition (10)xviii.

The Respondent (Yul) left Lagos for Enugu the following day, 21st ofApril, 2022, a Thursday and on Sunday, the 24h of April, 2022, the Petitioner found out again on social media (Gistlover Blog) that the Respondent was performing traditional marriage rites with the Party Cited (Judy) in her home town in Anambra State as at when the information was posted. (The Petitioner shall rely on thesaid publication at the trial of this suit.

YUL’S RESPONSE:

The Respondent (Yul) categorically denies paragraph 10 (xviii) of the petition and states that the said Gistlover blog publication was false and fuelled by gistlover’s enterprise in fake news and chaos. That since the news of the birth of the Respondent’s child with the Co-Respondent in June 2021, Gistlover as anegative blog that thrive in fake and manipulated information for financial gains has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring the Respondent & Co-Respondent and generating social media traffic for financial benefits therefrom. The Respondent hereby puts the Petitioner to the strictest proofthereof.

JUDY’S RESPONSE:

9.The Co-Respondent (Judy) categorically denies paragraph 10 (xviii) &(xix) of the petition and states that the said Gistlover blog publication was false and fuelled by gistlover’s enterprise in fake news and chaos. There was no traditional marriage ceremony between the Respondent and the Co-Respondent (Yul and Judy) on the 24th day of April 2022 or any other date whatsoever. The Co-Respondent hereby puts the Petitioner to the strictest proof thereof.

————

CONCLUSION: Please stop calling Yul and Judy husband and wife. They are just skitbabies.”

