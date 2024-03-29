Nigerian gospel singer, Chinyere Udoma suffered a devastating fire at her music studio in Lagos on Tuesday.

The fire, which is believed to have originated from faulty electrical wiring, destroyed millions of naira worth of music equipment and other property.

In an interview, the singer revealed that she was on her way to the airport when she received news of the fire.

By the time Chinyere Udoma arrived at the music studio, located in the Eko Akete Jakonde Estate, the entire building was engulfed in flames.

The singer revealed she had previously raised concerns with the landlord about the faulty wiring but no action was taken.

While the total cost of the damage remains unknown, Udoma expressed her deep regret about the lost equipment and the setback it represents.

The music star shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, acknowledging the immense loss but also expressing her unwavering determination to rebuild.

She wrote:

“It was a really tough Tuesday for us at @cgvmstudios Lagos. In just a few minutes, everything we’ve worked so hard for, worth hundreds of millions, was gone, consumed by flames.

I’m struggling to find the right words and don’t even know how to start explaining what happened.

All I can say is that we’ve lost everything, but by some miracle, no one was hurt.

We’re in a state of shock and if we’re a bit slow to respond, please understand.

This is a huge setback, but it hasn’t defeated us.

Right now, more than ever, we need your prayers and support.🙏

Despite everything, we’re determined to rebuild from here, stronger and with our faith in each other and in the future intact.

Mama Chi 💕”

See below;

ALSO READ:“My star girl, you are so beautiful in and out” Ekene Umenwa pens heartwarming note to her younger sister on her birthday