Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie delivered a strong message to men who physically abused their wives/lovers.

He did this in a recent advertisement for Life Lager beer.

The movie legend, who recently turned 77, highlighted the importance of women, stating a home isn’t complete without one.

Pete Edochie condemned men who resort to hitting women, even under provocation.

He emphasized that a real man should be able to handle a woman’s words without resorting to violence.

Edochie further stated that a man who can navigate a relationship with a woman has the capacity to lead effectively.

See netizens reactions below:

taaatibg said: “A woman is a miracle,It depends on how you treat her!🥰💯”

samvail_ stated: “A man full of wisdom! Maybe Yul knows what he’s doing! 🤷🏾‍♂️😁”

ble_ssing_sunday wrote: “Now Judy no go allow Yul hear this message, she don close bottle”

viq_tory penned: “This man is full of wisdom 👏meanwhile his son is some where doing tiktok challenge..God abeg no let any of my family member bring shame to us 😢”

Watch below;

