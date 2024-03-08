BBNaija All-stars housemate, Angel Smith has broken silence days after she unfollowed her man, Soma Apex.

Recall that the duo, fondly known as “Somgel” by fans, sparked romance rumors within the Big Brother house and continued their relationship after the show’s finale.

However, recent social media activity has fueled breakup rumors.

Netizens noticed that Angel Smith and Soma have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Angel also deleted Soma’s photos from her page.

Additionally, a social media post by Angel featuring another man further intensified speculation.

Angel has since addressed the rumors, clarifying that the mystery man was a friend.

Though she hasn’t explicitly confirmed a breakup, the lack of social media interaction between her and Soma suggests a potential rift.

Now, Angel has released a cryptic post, suggesting that their relationship ended because Soma no longer love her.

On twitter, she said; “Even eventually even, you don’t love me again”.

See below;



