Renowned Nigerian singer, Davido has showered his wife, Chioma with praise.

He did this during a recent tour of Lagos with American streamer Kai Cenat.

In a viral video, Davido declared Chioma the “best chef ever,” expressing regret that she wasn’t present to personally treat Kai to her culinary expertise.

This news comes amidst Kai Cenat’s highly publicized visit to Nigeria, with his experiences generating significant online buzz.

“My wife is the best Chef ever, if she was around, she’d have cooked you the best food.” OBO said.

Social media is buzzing with reactions. While many fans are happy to see Davido appreciate his wife, others brought up past rumors of infidelity. There are even comments suggesting this praise won’t stop him from cheating again.

Some said this hints at Davido and Chioma opening a restaurant together, maybe even in Atlanta. Others joked that Chioma must be super busy, even for Davido.

See reactions below:

@jaylo wrote: “Naso he go dey hype Chioma. Small time he go cheats again. Deg play”

@afro_rebel said: “They’re about to open a restaurant in Atlanta!! OBO!!! Baddest for a reason! 🐐”

@phildubem remarked: “They’re treating this guy like a president now lol”

@afro_rebel said: “Chioma unavailable pass Davido maybe na she write that song 😂”

Ebongbrownson penned: “That’s a man who knows the value of his wife

Shout out to Davido”

@moreegrace stated: “Una go finish us with update Davido told Kai cent this Davido told Kai cent that”

Watch video below:

“My wife Chioma is the best Chef in the world, if she was around,she would have cooked you the best food.” – Davido to Kai cenat pic.twitter.com/vmsb1QnG09 — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) March 12, 2024

