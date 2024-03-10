Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to praise Popular singer Davido for how he treats his partner, Chioma.

Taking to his Instagram page, the club owner shared a video of the couple having fun in a Florida restaurant ahead of Davido’s show.

In his caption, the businessman revealed that financial security strengthens relationships, referencing a Nigerian proverb.

Cubana Chiefpriest mentioned how happy Chioma looks, praising Davido directly for doing a good job.

He wrote:

“When money plenty love is sweeter, see my sister @thechefchi hand nah @davido you too sabi ❣️”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “Thought you wanted to form spiritual husband” Reactions as Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty finally unveils the face of her fiancee (Video)